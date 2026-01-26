null

Public Health Ministry confirms no Nipah virus cases in Thailand

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

Thailand has confirmed it has detected no Nipah virus cases so far, but has tightened airport screening for passengers arriving from India’s West Bengal state.

The Public Health Ministry confirmed on Monday that no Nipah virus cases have been detected in Thailand so far, but said it is raising its guard by tightening screening for air passengers arriving from India’s West Bengal state.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy permanent secretary for public health, and Dr Jurai Wongsawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the DDC will closely screen passengers from West Bengal for possible infection.

Screening tightened for arrivals from West Bengal

Dr Sophon said travellers from West Bengal—whether visiting for tourism or business—will have their body temperature checked, be required to provide information, and be issued a health warning card.

He said screening will be conducted after flights from West Bengal land at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, and Phuket International Airport.

Passengers will also be advised to call the 1422 hotline if they become ill, so they can enter the quarantine process for disease verification, he said. The ministry has checked some suspected cases, but all tested negative.

Measures apply to West Bengal, not all of India

Dr Jurai said the screening applies only to flights from West Bengal, not to arrivals from other parts of India, adding that Indian authorities have contained the outbreak within the state.

She said the Nipah virus is estimated to be around 40 times less transmissible than Covid-19, but is more virulent, with a fatality rate of up to 70%, prompting Thailand to maintain heightened vigilance.

Hospitals told to prepare for suspected cases

Dr Jurai said the Department of Medical Services has instructed both public and private hospitals to prepare to assess suspected Nipah cases. She said hospitals would be able to verify and confirm cases within six to eight hours.

Fruit bats in Thailand and surveillance findings

During the press conference, Dr Jurai noted that Thailand has fruit bats similar to those in India, raising concern among communities living near bat habitats.

She added that flying foxes in Thailand have long been reported to test positive for the Nipah virus. Even where the virus has been detected, the positivity rate is about 10%, which she described as relatively low compared with current outbreak areas, where infected bats account for around 40–50%.

She also said surveillance studies in affected areas—including testing of residents and pigs—have found no evidence of transmission to pigs or humans.

DDC advice for people living in areas with bats

The Department of Disease Control recommends the following preventive measures for people living near bat habitats:

  • Do not collect fallen fruit or fruit on trees showing bite marks, as it may be contaminated with bat saliva.
  • Avoid eating fruit that has not been thoroughly washed and peeled.
  • Ensure food and drinking water are hygienic.
  • Dispose of waste properly, as the environment can also be a source of infection.
  • Take care of livestock—especially pigs, which can contract and spread the virus. Avoid raising pigs near bat habitats to prevent bat droppings falling into pens.
  • Do not feed pigs fruit that shows bite marks.
  • Watch for unexplained deaths among animals, including dogs and cats, and report them immediately to livestock authorities.
  • Be especially cautious in April and May, when tests most frequently detect the virus in bats.
  • Keep water jars and containers tightly covered.
  • Do not handle, hunt or touch bats—dead or alive—with bare hands. If necessary, wear a surgical mask and gloves, and bury the carcass with lime.
  • If you develop a high fever, drowsiness or confusion, seek medical attention immediately. Inform the doctor of any exposure risk and wear a mask to prevent spreading infection to others.
