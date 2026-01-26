Public Health Ministry confirms no Nipah virus cases in Thailand

She said the Nipah virus is estimated to be around 40 times less transmissible than Covid-19, but is more virulent, with a fatality rate of up to 70%, prompting Thailand to maintain heightened vigilance.

Hospitals told to prepare for suspected cases

Dr Jurai said the Department of Medical Services has instructed both public and private hospitals to prepare to assess suspected Nipah cases. She said hospitals would be able to verify and confirm cases within six to eight hours.

Fruit bats in Thailand and surveillance findings

During the press conference, Dr Jurai noted that Thailand has fruit bats similar to those in India, raising concern among communities living near bat habitats.

She added that flying foxes in Thailand have long been reported to test positive for the Nipah virus. Even where the virus has been detected, the positivity rate is about 10%, which she described as relatively low compared with current outbreak areas, where infected bats account for around 40–50%.

She also said surveillance studies in affected areas—including testing of residents and pigs—have found no evidence of transmission to pigs or humans.

DDC advice for people living in areas with bats

The Department of Disease Control recommends the following preventive measures for people living near bat habitats: