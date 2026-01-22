Cobra Gold 2026 set to return as “Heavy Year”; Cambodia absent

Cambodia not included this year

Cambodia is excluded from Cobra Gold 2026, which lists 30 participating countries across exercise, planning and observer roles. The observer group includes Laos and Vietnam, but not Cambodia.

Dates and scale

Cobra Gold 2026 — the 45th iteration — will run from February 24 to March 6, 2026, with more than 8,000 personnel involved.

First launched in 1982, Cobra Gold is one of the region’s longest-running multinational exercises.