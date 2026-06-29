Thai Airways clarifies crew member’s drug detention in Melbourne

Reports have been published concerning a cabin crew member of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited who was detained by Australian authorities while on duty in Melbourne, Australia, after narcotics, identified as 1 kilogram of heroin valued at more than AU$500,000, were found concealed on entry into the country.
The company has received a report on the incident and has coordinated closely with relevant agencies in both Thailand and Australia to ascertain the facts and cooperate with officials in accordance with legal procedures.
The company confirms that it has strict rules, regulations and supervisory measures governing the work of all employees, including pilots and cabin crew.
Employees are prohibited from possessing, importing, transporting or being involved with narcotics and illegal items of all kinds.
The company communicates with and instructs employees before duty on every flight to comply strictly with company regulations, as well as the laws of the countries it serves.
If any wrongdoing is committed, the company will take decisive action.
Based on preliminary information, the company understands that the incident concerns an individual employee and is being handled under the judicial process of the country where it occurred.
The company has coordinated with relevant agencies so that the employee receives basic rights under the law, and the company is fully cooperating with the relevant officials.
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited is committed to conducting its business with transparency, complying with the laws of every country it serves and not supporting any act that violates the law.
It is ready to cooperate fully with relevant agencies throughout the process.