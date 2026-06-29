Thai Airways clarifies crew member’s drug detention in Melbourne

The company confirms that it has strict rules, regulations and supervisory measures governing the work of all employees, including pilots and cabin crew.

Employees are prohibited from possessing, importing, transporting or being involved with narcotics and illegal items of all kinds.

The company communicates with and instructs employees before duty on every flight to comply strictly with company regulations, as well as the laws of the countries it serves.

If any wrongdoing is committed, the company will take decisive action.