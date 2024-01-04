Bid to smuggle 7.5kg of heroin from Thailand to Australia foiled

Thai authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.5 kilograms of heroin from Thailand to Australia, commander-in-chief of Narcotics Suppression, Pol Lt-General Khirisak Tantinawachai, said on Thursday.

The plot unfolded when a Thai student studying abroad announced her intention to provide carry-on services to Australia.

Upon receiving a payment of 3,500 baht from a customer who sought her shipping services, the student's father grew suspicious due to the unexpected weight of the package. The customer claimed it was a woman's purse, but it turned out to be a seat cushion.

Alarmed, the student brought the package to the police, leading to the discovery of 7.5 kilograms of heroin concealed within.