Bid to smuggle 7.5kg of heroin from Thailand to Australia foiled
Thai authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.5 kilograms of heroin from Thailand to Australia, commander-in-chief of Narcotics Suppression, Pol Lt-General Khirisak Tantinawachai, said on Thursday.
Thai authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.5 kilograms of heroin from Thailand to Australia, commander-in-chief of Narcotics Suppression, Pol Lt-General Khirisak Tantinawachai, said on Thursday.
The plot unfolded when a Thai student studying abroad announced her intention to provide carry-on services to Australia.
Upon receiving a payment of 3,500 baht from a customer who sought her shipping services, the student's father grew suspicious due to the unexpected weight of the package. The customer claimed it was a woman's purse, but it turned out to be a seat cushion.
Alarmed, the student brought the package to the police, leading to the discovery of 7.5 kilograms of heroin concealed within.
The individual who funded the shipment was identified as a citizen of Laos. Authorities are diligently working to locate and apprehend the suspect, Khirisak said. The investigation is now broadening its scope to uncover the origin of the narcotics, he added.
Forensic experts have confirmed that the seized substance was heroin, with an estimated value of over 20 million baht in Thailand. The value in Australia would have been even higher, officials said.
Authorities are actively pursuing leads to dismantle the entire smuggling network involved in this illicit operation, Khirisak said.