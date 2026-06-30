DBD to move two services fully online in Thailand to boost transparency

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has reminded the business sector and the public that, from Wednesday (July 1, 2026), it will move fully towards digital government and make two services 100% digital:
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce, said: “From Wednesday (July 1, 2026), the Department of Business Development will carry out a major upgrade of government services as it moves towards fully online services in two areas.”
Registration services for newly established partnerships and companies
The department has spent nine months, from Wednesday (October 1, 2025) to Monday (June 29, 2026), accelerating development of the digital legal entity registration system, DBD Biz Regist, to match user behaviour by making it convenient and user-friendly and, importantly, fast.
Services must take no longer than applications submitted through the Walk-In or paper-based system.
As a result, the behaviour of users and business operators has shifted fully into the digital era.
In June 2026, from Monday (June 1, 2026) to Monday (June 29, 2026), the number of users registering legal entities, for new establishments only, through the online DBD Biz Regist system reached 7,146, accounting for 95.04% of all new registrations.
Walk-in accounted for only 373 cases, or 4.96%.
By comparison, in September 2025, from Monday (September 1, 2025) to Tuesday (September 30, 2025), online applications numbered only 6,273, or 76.95% of all new registrations, while Walk In accounted for as many as 1,879 cases, or 23.05%.
Looking at overall business registration figures, as many as 28 provinces recorded 100% use of DBD Biz Regist, with no walk-in applications at all, including Krabi, Kamphaeng Phet, Pattani, Loei and Nong Khai.
The above statistics reflect the strong readiness of users of DBD Biz Regist services.
The department has therefore set Wednesday (July 1, 2026) as the date on which business registration services, for new establishments only, covering the registration of partnerships and limited companies, will be provided through a single 100% online channel.
In addition, the department has, over the past period, built knowledge and understanding, provided guidance on using DBD Biz Regist, and publicised the system continuously through various channels, so that all sectors are ready to adapt.
Source: Thansettakij