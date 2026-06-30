DBD to move two services fully online in Thailand to boost transparency

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has reminded the business sector and the public that, from Wednesday (July 1, 2026), it will move fully towards digital government and make two services 100% digital:

Registration of newly established partnerships and companies.

Ending paper-based legal entity information services.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce, said: “From Wednesday (July 1, 2026), the Department of Business Development will carry out a major upgrade of government services as it moves towards fully online services in two areas.”

Registration services for newly established partnerships and companies

The department has spent nine months, from Wednesday (October 1, 2025) to Monday (June 29, 2026), accelerating development of the digital legal entity registration system, DBD Biz Regist, to match user behaviour by making it convenient and user-friendly and, importantly, fast.