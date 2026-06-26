Bank of Thailand to unveil Thai Baht stablecoin rules

Thailand moves toward digital currency framework

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is preparing to establish regulatory guidelines for a Thai Baht stablecoin, signalling a new phase in the country’s digital financial transformation.

The move reflects a broader shift in global finance, where money is increasingly evolving beyond physical cash and traditional bank deposits into regulated digital assets that can function as financial infrastructure.

Stablecoin rules expected within 2026–2027

BoT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the study on Thai Baht stablecoin design is in its final stage, with a public hearing expected in the coming months.





He added that formal regulations are expected to be finalised and announced either within 2026 or early 2027.

The stablecoin framework is intended to support Thailand’s long-term financial infrastructure development, particularly for digital transactions and settlement systems.