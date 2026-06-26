Thailand opens border area to ASEAN observers near Preah Vihear

The Royal Thai Army, through the Second Army Area, has led the ASEAN Observer Team–Thailand (AOT-TH) to monitor the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border and observe the impact on local areas, on June 25, 2026.

The 13-member delegation comprised Thai representatives and observers from ASEAN member states, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The field visit covered several key locations, beginning at Phu Makua in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, where the team was briefed on the alleged use of anti-personnel landmines and their impact on the area.

The observers later travelled to Pha Mor E Daeng to monitor the situation near the ancient site of Prasat Khao Phra Wihan and inspect damage affecting tourism sites.

The team also visited Ban Phum Srol in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict to receive information on the impact on local communities from the use of curved-trajectory weapons and rockets, which caused damage to lives, property and the wellbeing of residents in the area.