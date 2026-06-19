Thai army stresses readiness as Cambodian tanks monitored

Thailand keeps watch on all sensitive border areas

Weerayuth stressed that the army was tracking the situation at all times. If a third clash were to occur, every area would be important, including those under the First Army Area, the Second Army Area, and the Navy’s Chanthaburi–Trat sector, as all are considered sensitive zones.

“We have to gather information to assess the situation and prepare our personnel, resources and training. Whoever is better prepared, faster, better armed and able to reach the target sooner will have a greater chance of responding and winning,” he said.

The commander explained that the Second Army Area, through the Suranaree Force, is responsible for more than 400 kilometres of border area, stretching from Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani to Boundary Marker 28 in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram province.

Prasat Khana is an ancient site near the border, located along the same line as Prasat Ta Muen, Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin, Phu Kok Yai, and Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani.

Weerayuth described Prasat Khana as the first target seized and brought under military control as part of Operation Century, which began during the second border clash last year. One soldier lost his life during the operation, and Weerayuth visited the soldier’s family on Thursday (June 18) to check on their welfare. He added that stairs connecting the Cambodian side to Prasat Khana had previously been destroyed by Thai forces.

“Some things cannot be disclosed in full because tactical operations require deception and concealment. We cannot reveal everything, but we must have ways to respond and counter any action,” he said.