Second Army Area presses ahead with Prasat Ta Kwai-Hill 350 tourism despite Cambodia objection

Surin province, together with the Second Army Area and the Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, will allow tourists and members of the public to experience a historical and nature tourism route under a trial opening of the “Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350” route in Bak Dai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.
The activity will take place on the weekends of June 6-7 and June 13-14, 2026.
The event is aimed at promoting historical learning, allowing visitors to appreciate natural beauty and honouring the bravery of those who defended Thai territory.
Tourists will travel through seven key learning points, including the Phithak Thai Monument, the Phra Phuttha Metta Buddha image, Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350.
The route also includes statues of Sgt Maj 1st Class Samroeng Khlangprakhon and Pte Phanuphat Saosa, soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, who gave their lives for the nation during the operation to seize Hill 350 in December 2025.
It also honours Sgt Maj 1st Class Anothai Pongkaew, leader of an assault team from the Special Operations Company under the Special Warfare Command, who died while performing his duty to protect sovereignty at Prasat Ta Kwai on July 28, 2025.
All these sites hold both historical and emotional significance for the Thai people.
The tourism route is a historical walking trail of about 2.9 kilometres, set amid beautiful and peaceful natural surroundings. It gives visitors an opportunity to learn about the border area while relaxing and gaining a meaningful experience.
To facilitate participants, shuttle vehicles will operate from the reception point to the screening point at Ban Thai Santisuk School. Soldiers and security officers will also be stationed along the route to ensure safety.
Drinking water and basic medicines will be available at rest points for tourists.
The opening of this tourism route marks another important step in promoting quality tourism in Surin province, combining history, culture and nature.
Tourists and members of the public are invited to experience the charm of Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, learn about history, honour the bravery of those who sacrificed themselves, and help preserve Thai territory as a valuable national heritage.
Meanwhile, yesterday, June 5, Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture issued a statement opposing Thailand’s actions around Prasat Ta Kwai. It called on Thai authorities to suspend the plan to open the area for tourism and immediately halt all activities there.