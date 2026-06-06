Second Army Area presses ahead with Prasat Ta Kwai-Hill 350 tourism despite Cambodia objection

Surin province, together with the Second Army Area and the Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, will allow tourists and members of the public to experience a historical and nature tourism route under a trial opening of the “Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350” route in Bak Dai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.

The activity will take place on the weekends of June 6-7 and June 13-14, 2026.

The event is aimed at promoting historical learning, allowing visitors to appreciate natural beauty and honouring the bravery of those who defended Thai territory.

Tourists will travel through seven key learning points, including the Phithak Thai Monument, the Phra Phuttha Metta Buddha image, Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350.

The route also includes statues of Sgt Maj 1st Class Samroeng Khlangprakhon and Pte Phanuphat Saosa, soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, who gave their lives for the nation during the operation to seize Hill 350 in December 2025.

It also honours Sgt Maj 1st Class Anothai Pongkaew, leader of an assault team from the Special Operations Company under the Special Warfare Command, who died while performing his duty to protect sovereignty at Prasat Ta Kwai on July 28, 2025.

All these sites hold both historical and emotional significance for the Thai people.