Global Wellness Summit to showcase Thailand’s wellness potential

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), due to be held in Phuket, Thailand, this November, reflects the country’s expanding role as an international wellness hub.
The event will present wellness economy figures and a line-up of prominent international speakers, with discussions aimed at reshaping the future of health.
The landmark gathering, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is set to open at Angsana Laguna Phuket this November, underscoring Thailand’s readiness and potential to develop into a global wellness hub.
The gathering will bring together senior executives from leading wellness companies, doctors, academics, investors, technology innovators and policymakers from around the world to mark two decades of industry growth.
Three full days of discussions will examine ideas for reshaping the future of health.
Twenty years ago, wellness remained an emerging cultural concept that was only beginning to establish itself in the consumer market.
This year’s summit will examine a new turning point in health, driven by closer integration with medical science, longevity science, women’s health and precision medicine.
This shift is also tied to renewed interest in traditional wisdom and the emotional, spiritual and creative dimensions of wellbeing.
These elements come together under the theme “The Science, Art and Soul of Wellness”.
Susie Ellis, chair and chief executive officer of the Global Wellness Summit, said the industry was entering a decisive period as technological and medical advances intersected with a re-evaluation of fundamental human values.
Thailand was selected, she said, because it combines traditional wisdom with an ambition to become a new global destination for medical wellness and preventive healthcare.
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the event’s concept reflected Thailand’s identity, cultural heritage and way of life, rooted in a holistic approach to health that links the body, mind, spirit, community and nature.
Hosting the summit in Phuket therefore affirmed the country’s commitment to becoming a leading global wellness destination.
Thailand is also ready to serve as a trusted partner in helping shape the future of the global wellness industry.
Cathy Feliciano-Chon, managing partner of FINN Partners APAC and a co-chair of the summit, also emphasised the importance of the international forum.
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) is preparing to launch its annual report on the global wellness economy, regarded as a key research reference for the industry worldwide.
Its data shows that Asia recorded its highest-ever growth rate in wellness tourism, with the market expanding by 31% in 2024 to US$215 billion and overtaking Europe in the number of wellness trips.
Four of the five countries with the highest annual growth rates are in Asia: India (57%), Thailand (36%), South Korea (36%) and China (35%).
Hospitality and tourism leaders will examine this major opportunity and share views on how Asia can pioneer distinctive wellness destinations.