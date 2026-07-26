Global Wellness Summit to showcase Thailand’s wellness potential

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), due to be held in Phuket, Thailand, this November, reflects the country’s expanding role as an international wellness hub.

The event will present wellness economy figures and a line-up of prominent international speakers, with discussions aimed at reshaping the future of health.

The landmark gathering, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is set to open at Angsana Laguna Phuket this November, underscoring Thailand’s readiness and potential to develop into a global wellness hub.

The gathering will bring together senior executives from leading wellness companies, doctors, academics, investors, technology innovators and policymakers from around the world to mark two decades of industry growth.

Three full days of discussions will examine ideas for reshaping the future of health.