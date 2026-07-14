Fahid Island project to put wellness at centre of everyday life

As people pay increasing attention to their health and wellbeing, it is no surprise that the wellness tourism industry is growing too.

More striking, however, is the latest project on a small island in the Persian Gulf, which is turning self-care from a “temporary break” into a sustainable “everyday way of life”.

The project, called Fahid Island, is in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and is scheduled to launch in full in 2029.

Its main feature is the development of more than 6,000 residential units in a coastal community, with the developer designing entirely new infrastructure from scratch to optimise residents’ physical and mental health.

The AED40 billion project, about US$11 billion, is being driven by Aldar Development, an Abu Dhabi government-owned property developer.

The company says all infrastructure, services and amenities are aimed at creating a genuine “sanctuary” for health-conscious people.

Emma McCreery Breen, senior vice-president at Aldar Development, said the team approached every decision, whether related to design or commercial considerations, primarily through a wellbeing lens.