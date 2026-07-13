Thai Spa Association Unveils Strategic Five-Year Plan to Break Into Asia’s Top Five Wellness Markets

The Thai Spa Association launches an ambitious roadmap to combat regional rivals, bypass brain drain, and double revenues by 2030.

Thailand’s wellness sector is embarking on an ambitious transition. The Thai Spa Association has announced a comprehensive five-year strategic roadmap (2026–2030) designed to catapult the country from ninth place to the top five in Asia’s highly competitive wellness and spa rankings.

As reported by Janlada Hanonta for Thansettakij, the initiative arrives at a critical juncture. While Thailand's wellness and spa sectors are showing steady signs of recovery alongside rebounding tourist numbers, growth in 2026 remains tempered by soaring operating costs, shaky visitor confidence, and an energy crisis that has constrained long-haul travel.

Market growth for 2026 is currently projected at a modest 4% to 5%, with industry leaders warning that operators must adapt swiftly to capture evolving global demands.

A 'Wake-Up Call' for State Support

Speaking to Thansettakij, Sunai Wachirawarakarn, president of the Thai Spa Association, highlighted that public-private synergy will dictate the industry’s future.

Fortunately, a major catalyst is on the horizon: Thailand is set to host the prestigious Global Wellness Summit 2026 in Phuket from 10 to 13 November.

Sunai described the upcoming summit as a vital "wake-up call" that has already prompted a more proactive stance from state authorities. The Ministry of Public Health is shifting its traditional role from a strict regulatory gatekeeper to an active business facilitator, collaborating with a new generation of policymakers and the private sector to streamline the industry's trajectory.

