The Rise of Plai: How an Ancient Thai Root Became a Modern Pharmaceutical Heavyweight

Backed by clinical trials and 242 million baht in state prescriptions, the traditional ginger relative is stepping onto the global wellness stage.

In the rapidly expanding global wellness economy, the line between traditional folklore and modern biochemistry is becoming increasingly blurred. Nowhere is this pharmaceutical evolution more apparent than in Thailand, where a humble, subterranean root belonging to the ginger family has quietly staged a medical revolution.

Krungthep Turakij originally reported that Plai (Zingiber cassumunar) has officially clinched the prestigious title of Thailand’s "Herbal Product of the Year."

Once relegated to rural kitchen gardens and traditional massage clinics, the medicinal plant has undergone a massive state-backed transition into mainstream clinical practice.

According to recent data released by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Plai-based remedies were prescribed to patients under the National Health Security Scheme a staggering 3.73 million times during the 2026 fiscal year alone.

This state-backed integration represents a total economic value of over 242.4 million baht, positioning Plai firmly at the top of all state-prescribed herbal treatments.

