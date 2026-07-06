Climate crisis reshapes travel choices as weather risks grow in 2026

The climate crisis no longer affects only temperatures or disasters; it is visibly changing how people around the world travel.

Where tourists once chose destinations for their beauty or popularity, many now place greater weight on weather, safety and environmental impact, causing travel trends in 2026 to change significantly.

Booking.com’s annual sustainability survey, which gathered data from more than 32,500 travellers in several countries, found that 74% said extreme weather had become an important factor in travel planning, while one in four, or 25%, had begun looking for cooler destinations to avoid heatwaves that are intensifying in many regions of the world.

At the same time, the trend of avoiding crowded tourist destinations is gaining popularity, with 43% of respondents choosing to travel outside the peak season or switch to secondary cities instead of popular destinations, to reduce congestion and help spread income to new areas.