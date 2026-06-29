MNRE honours 170 executives in climate governance programme

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin assigned Preeyaporn Suwanaged, deputy permanent secretary of the ministry, to preside over the ceremony, congratulate the graduates and deliver policy remarks.

She emphasised that climate change has become a central issue in global negotiations. Although Thailand accounts for only a small share of greenhouse gas emissions, she said the country remains among those highly exposed to climate-related impacts.

Preparing for these risks and moving towards net-zero carbon emissions, she added, would not be possible without the vision and participation of senior executives.

“The ministry sincerely hopes that all graduates will become leaders of change and models of environmental governance who help drive the country forward by balancing conservation, economic development, society and the environment in a sustainable way, while building cooperation in environmental management towards long-term sustainability,” she said.

Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the DCCE, said the programme was designed to strengthen the capacity of senior executives from the public sector, state enterprises, private companies, the media and academic institutions.

It aims to equip them with comprehensive knowledge and climate-change management skills under good governance principles, so they can help translate policy into concrete action.