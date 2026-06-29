MNRE honours 170 executives in climate governance programme

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), through the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), and Chulalongkorn University held a seminar titled “Modern CEOs and turning climate challenges into business opportunity” on June 29.
The event also included the presentation of certificates and academic pins to graduates of the Environmental Governance for Executive Officer programme, Classes 11 and 12, at the Makkhawan Rangsan Room, Thai Army Club on Vibhavadi Road, Bangkok.
The event aimed to build a collaborative network of modern leaders committed to sustainable environmental management.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin assigned Preeyaporn Suwanaged, deputy permanent secretary of the ministry, to preside over the ceremony, congratulate the graduates and deliver policy remarks.
She emphasised that climate change has become a central issue in global negotiations. Although Thailand accounts for only a small share of greenhouse gas emissions, she said the country remains among those highly exposed to climate-related impacts.
Preparing for these risks and moving towards net-zero carbon emissions, she added, would not be possible without the vision and participation of senior executives.
“The ministry sincerely hopes that all graduates will become leaders of change and models of environmental governance who help drive the country forward by balancing conservation, economic development, society and the environment in a sustainable way, while building cooperation in environmental management towards long-term sustainability,” she said.
Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the DCCE, said the programme was designed to strengthen the capacity of senior executives from the public sector, state enterprises, private companies, the media and academic institutions.
It aims to equip them with comprehensive knowledge and climate-change management skills under good governance principles, so they can help translate policy into concrete action.
A total of 170 graduates received certificates and pins at the ceremony, comprising 77 participants from Class 11 and 93 from Class 12.
The morning session featured a key forum on how modern CEOs can convert climate challenges into business opportunities. Speakers included Dr Wijarn Simachaya, director of the Thailand Environment Institute; Jirarot “Wat” Pojanawaraphan from SC Grand; and Prof Dr Pisut Painmanakul, associate dean for sustainability and social engagement at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering and director of the university’s Carbon Institute for Sustainability.
The discussion focused on business adaptation strategies, environmental trends and ways to turn climate pressures into opportunities for sustainable green economic growth.
The Environmental Governance for Executive Officer programme has been running continuously since 2014. It has produced more than 10 cohorts of senior environmental executives, totalling 647 participants.
The graduation of Classes 11 and 12 marks another step in expanding a leadership network expected to help steer Thailand towards stable and sustainable growth amid the climate crisis.