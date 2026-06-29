Burapha Task Force denies Ban Nong Chan curfew, limits night entry

The Burapha Task Force, under the First Army Area, clarified on Monday (June 29) that no curfew had been declared in Ban Nong Chan, saying only night-time entry had been banned after outsiders were found entering the area to create content.

The task force explained that the area near the Thailand-Cambodia border is under martial law, but the order does not amount to a curfew. It noted that a curfew would mean a ban on people leaving their homes, while the latest measure only prohibits entry into the area at night near border markers 46-47, east of Sri Phen Road.

The measure was introduced as a precaution after outsiders were found entering the area to produce content, with authorities citing public safety as the main reason for the restriction.