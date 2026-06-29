Burapha Task Force denies Ban Nong Chan curfew, limits night entry

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Burapha Task Force denies Ban Nong Chan curfew, limits night entry

Burapha Task Force confirms Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo is not under curfew, explaining that only night-time entry near border markers 46-47 is banned for safety reasons.

  • The Burapha Task Force clarified that no curfew has been declared in Ban Nong Chan, explaining the measure only bans entry into a specific area, not residents leaving their homes.
  • A ban on entry into a military-controlled area near border markers 46-47 is in effect from 6pm to 6am daily.
  • The restriction was implemented for public safety after outsiders were found entering the area at night to create content.
  • Local residents with farmland are permitted to enter the area for agricultural purposes between 6am and 6pm but must register with officials.

The Burapha Task Force, under the First Army Area, clarified on Monday (June 29) that no curfew had been declared in Ban Nong Chan, saying only night-time entry had been banned after outsiders were found entering the area to create content.

The task force explained that the area near the Thailand-Cambodia border is under martial law, but the order does not amount to a curfew. It noted that a curfew would mean a ban on people leaving their homes, while the latest measure only prohibits entry into the area at night near border markers 46-47, east of Sri Phen Road.

The measure was introduced as a precaution after outsiders were found entering the area to produce content, with authorities citing public safety as the main reason for the restriction.

The clarification followed an urgent order signed by Col Nattawut Somphrom, commander of the Khok Sung Special Task Force, under the Martial Law Act B.E. 2457 (1914).

The order bars people from entering a military-controlled area around border markers 46-47, east of Sri Phen Road, in Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, to prevent possible action by ill-intentioned groups.

Under the tightened measures, members of the public are prohibited from entering the area under any circumstances from 6pm to 6am the following day.

Only local residents with farmland in the area are allowed to enter for agricultural purposes between 6am and 6pm. They must carry their national ID cards, identify themselves and register with officials every time they enter.

The order has been in force since June 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, military engineers have been working to install additional concertina wire to block natural crossing routes more tightly around the area between the Sor 40 and Sor 41 checkpoints in Ban Nong Chan.

The Nation Editorial Team

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