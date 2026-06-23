Thailand defence minister denies Tea Seiha contact over Ban Nong Chan

Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen, the Defence Minister, said at Government House at 9.55am on June 23, 2026, that operations along the Thai-Cambodian border must be conducted with caution and in strict compliance with the rules of engagement, following F-16 training flights and the army’s increased area-control measures.
On Cambodia’s reported receipt of a new batch of Chinese tanks, Lt Gen Adul said he understood the delivery was part of an existing project previously discussed by Cambodia, adding that the tanks had not been deployed along the border.
He said Thai border units, particularly in the area under the Suranaree Task Force, which remains a cause for concern, were being closely supervised by the regional army commander without complacency.
He added that recent explosion sounds had not come from the Thai side and may have been caused by newly deployed Cambodian personnel who were unfamiliar with the area.
Asked about reports that Cambodian troops had dug trenches, Lt Gen Adul said he had received the report, noting that soldiers anywhere would build defensive positions to protect themselves.
He said he did not view the move simply as either normal or abnormal.
On Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen Tea Seiha’s reported plan to seek the return of Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, from Thailand, Lt Gen Adul said he had not received any contact on the matter.
He said Thailand maintained its position in line with the Joint Statement reached after the two previous rounds of fighting.
Lt Gen Adul also said that after the Cabinet meeting, he would brief the situation in the three southern border provinces, following repeated incidents there, as well as progress in the work of the government’s special delegation.
Separately, the Royal Thai Air Force clarified after social media posts said F-16 aircraft had flown late at night, prompting questions from residents along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The air force said the flights were part of routine monthly night training and reflected its round-the-clock readiness.
It said the aircraft flew on training routes in border areas but remained inside Thai airspace and had never crossed into the opposing side’s territory.
“Public vigilance is the right thing, because people should know that the air force remains alert at all times and conducts night flying training regularly. People along the border should understand that the sound of the F-16 is the sound of Thailand’s independence and sovereignty, because we are still able to fly,” the Royal Thai Air Force said.
Reporters noted that on June 5, 2026, the air force had previously sent F-16 MLU Cobra aircraft on night operations to maintain combat readiness and closely monitor the border situation.
The move was intended to demonstrate the Royal Thai Air Force’s capability, reassure people along the border, and show that it could monitor and respond to developments at any time.
In February, the Royal Thai Air Force Facebook page also published images of night-time target-strike training, describing night operations as an effective period for improving combat capability.