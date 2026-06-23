Thailand defence minister denies Tea Seiha contact over Ban Nong Chan

Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen, the Defence Minister, said at Government House at 9.55am on June 23, 2026, that operations along the Thai-Cambodian border must be conducted with caution and in strict compliance with the rules of engagement, following F-16 training flights and the army’s increased area-control measures.

On Cambodia’s reported receipt of a new batch of Chinese tanks, Lt Gen Adul said he understood the delivery was part of an existing project previously discussed by Cambodia, adding that the tanks had not been deployed along the border.

He said Thai border units, particularly in the area under the Suranaree Task Force, which remains a cause for concern, were being closely supervised by the regional army commander without complacency.

He added that recent explosion sounds had not come from the Thai side and may have been caused by newly deployed Cambodian personnel who were unfamiliar with the area.

Asked about reports that Cambodian troops had dug trenches, Lt Gen Adul said he had received the report, noting that soldiers anywhere would build defensive positions to protect themselves.

He said he did not view the move simply as either normal or abnormal.