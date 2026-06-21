Sabeeda: Cambodia UNESCO seat will not affect Thai heritage bids

Cambodia’s election to a UNESCO committee will not affect Thailand’s efforts to nominate Chud Thai and Muay Thai for inscription as intangible cultural heritage, Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised confirmed on Saturday (June 20), stressing that decisions require the collective consideration of 24 countries.

Her remarks followed reports that Cambodia had been elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the 2026–2030 term.

The development prompted concerns over whether Cambodia’s role could disrupt Thailand’s nominations of Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which are set for UNESCO consideration in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

Sabeeda affirmed that Cambodia’s entry to the committee would not affect Thailand’s right to submit items for inclusion on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, particularly Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which have drawn public attention. She noted that UNESCO’s procedures follow international principles and a clearly defined framework.

She explained that no single member state can decide, revoke or cancel any nomination on its own. Any decision must come through the collective resolution of the full 24-country committee.