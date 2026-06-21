Sabeeda: Cambodia UNESCO seat will not affect Thai heritage bids

SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Sabeeda: Cambodia UNESCO seat will not affect Thai heritage bids

Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised says Cambodia’s UNESCO committee seat will not affect Thailand’s bids to inscribe Chud Thai and Muay Thai as intangible cultural heritage.

  • Thai Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised has affirmed that Cambodia's election to a UNESCO committee will not negatively impact Thailand's bids to register Chud Thai and Muay Thai as cultural heritage.
  • Decisions on heritage nominations are made by a collective resolution of the entire 24-country committee, preventing any single nation from unilaterally influencing or blocking a submission.
  • The minister expressed confidence in Thailand's submissions, stating that UNESCO's decisions are based on complete academic evidence and cultural merit, not politics or international conflicts.

Cambodia’s election to a UNESCO committee will not affect Thailand’s efforts to nominate Chud Thai and Muay Thai for inscription as intangible cultural heritage, Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised confirmed on Saturday (June 20), stressing that decisions require the collective consideration of 24 countries.

Her remarks followed reports that Cambodia had been elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the 2026–2030 term.

The development prompted concerns over whether Cambodia’s role could disrupt Thailand’s nominations of Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which are set for UNESCO consideration in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

Sabeeda affirmed that Cambodia’s entry to the committee would not affect Thailand’s right to submit items for inclusion on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, particularly Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which have drawn public attention. She noted that UNESCO’s procedures follow international principles and a clearly defined framework.

She explained that no single member state can decide, revoke or cancel any nomination on its own. Any decision must come through the collective resolution of the full 24-country committee.

The minister also expressed confidence that the Culture Ministry, through the Department of Cultural Promotion, had submitted complete historical and academic evidence at every stage of the process.

Sabeeda encouraged the public to continue wearing Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, while noting that the ministry has also promoted Thai dress internationally through roadshows in countries including the Netherlands and France.

Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised (Centre)

She also referred to a previous discussion with the UNESCO Director-General on the Chud Thai nomination.

According to Sabeeda, the Director-General indicated that Thailand should not be concerned if it could provide sound reasoning and complete academic evidence, as decisions on intangible cultural heritage relate to each nation’s cultural heritage and are not linked to politics or conflicts.

UNESCO’s focus, she added, is more closely tied to peace.

“People can feel reassured on this matter. We are waiting for the result at the end of this year, and Chud Thai is expected to be successfully inscribed,” Sabeeda said.

She added that Thailand has submitted several items. “At the end of this year, we are waiting for the result on Chud Thai, while there are still several other items, including Muay Thai and Loy Krathong.”

Sabeeda: Cambodia UNESCO seat will not affect Thai heritage bids

Thailand’s Chud Thai and Muay Thai nominations

In March 2024, the Cabinet approved the Culture Ministry’s proposal to submit two items of Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage, Chud Thai and Muay Thai, to UNESCO.

Kovit Phakamas, Director of the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, who was then Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, explained that the nominations of Chud Thai and Muay Thai met UNESCO’s five criteria.

  • The proposed element corresponds to the characteristics of intangible cultural heritage as defined in Article 2 of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.
     
  • The proposed element promotes visibility and awareness of the importance of intangible cultural heritage, encourages dialogue, reflects cultural diversity at the global level and demonstrates human creativity.
     
  • The proposed safeguarding measures have been carefully considered to ensure the protection and promotion of the heritage, with clear measures set out for safeguarding the culture.

Sabeeda: Cambodia UNESCO seat will not affect Thai heritage bids

  • The proposed element has been submitted with the broadest possible participation of the communities, groups or individuals concerned.
     
  • The element exists and is practised within the territory of the submitting State Party, and has already been included in that State Party’s inventory of intangible cultural heritage, as defined under Articles 11 and 12 of the Convention.

The Nation Editorial Team

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