Sabeeda: Cambodia UNESCO seat will not affect Thai heritage bids

Cambodia’s election to a UNESCO committee will not affect Thailand’s efforts to nominate Chud Thai and Muay Thai for inscription as intangible cultural heritage, Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised confirmed on Saturday (June 20), stressing that decisions require the collective consideration of 24 countries.
Her remarks followed reports that Cambodia had been elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the 2026–2030 term.
The development prompted concerns over whether Cambodia’s role could disrupt Thailand’s nominations of Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which are set for UNESCO consideration in 2026 and 2028 respectively.
Sabeeda affirmed that Cambodia’s entry to the committee would not affect Thailand’s right to submit items for inclusion on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, particularly Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which have drawn public attention. She noted that UNESCO’s procedures follow international principles and a clearly defined framework.
She explained that no single member state can decide, revoke or cancel any nomination on its own. Any decision must come through the collective resolution of the full 24-country committee.
The minister also expressed confidence that the Culture Ministry, through the Department of Cultural Promotion, had submitted complete historical and academic evidence at every stage of the process.
Sabeeda encouraged the public to continue wearing Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, while noting that the ministry has also promoted Thai dress internationally through roadshows in countries including the Netherlands and France.
She also referred to a previous discussion with the UNESCO Director-General on the Chud Thai nomination.
According to Sabeeda, the Director-General indicated that Thailand should not be concerned if it could provide sound reasoning and complete academic evidence, as decisions on intangible cultural heritage relate to each nation’s cultural heritage and are not linked to politics or conflicts.
UNESCO’s focus, she added, is more closely tied to peace.
“People can feel reassured on this matter. We are waiting for the result at the end of this year, and Chud Thai is expected to be successfully inscribed,” Sabeeda said.
She added that Thailand has submitted several items. “At the end of this year, we are waiting for the result on Chud Thai, while there are still several other items, including Muay Thai and Loy Krathong.”
Thailand’s Chud Thai and Muay Thai nominations
In March 2024, the Cabinet approved the Culture Ministry’s proposal to submit two items of Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage, Chud Thai and Muay Thai, to UNESCO.
Kovit Phakamas, Director of the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, who was then Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, explained that the nominations of Chud Thai and Muay Thai met UNESCO’s five criteria.