Wat Phra Mahathat nears UNESCO World Heritage decision

Thailand is preparing for a key decision on one of its most important cultural landmarks, with Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat placed on the agenda for UNESCO World Heritage consideration in July.







The update was announced after Culture Minister Sabida Thaised chaired the first meeting of the Cultural World Heritage Subcommittee for 2026, where members were briefed on the progress of Thailand’s nomination of the southern temple.

The nomination will be considered at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29, 2026. The Culture Ministry expects the result to be announced between July 25 and 27.

Sabida said the development marked an important step for Thailand and a source of national pride, as Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan had advanced to the international consideration stage.

If the nomination is approved, the temple will become another Thai cultural site inscribed on the World Heritage List. The ministry said it would work with Nakhon Si Thammarat province on appropriate celebratory activities once the result is formally confirmed.







Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan has long been regarded as one of southern Thailand’s most significant Buddhist and historical sites. UNESCO’s Tentative List describes the temple as a major religious landmark associated with Theravada Buddhism and the historical development of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The ministry is also moving forward with Thailand’s next cultural heritage bids. Chiang Mai, proposed under the title “Monuments, Sites and Cultural Landscape of Chiang Mai, Capital of Lanna”, is now in the evaluation process by international ICOMOS experts.