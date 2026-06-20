Military reassures public: troops, F-16s and Gripens ready in all weather

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Information Centre (JIC), on Saturday addressed public concern in border areas following reports about Cambodian reinforcements and the deployment of tanks.

He confirmed that Thai security agencies were continuing to monitor the situation closely 24 hours a day.

Prapas said intelligence monitoring, ground patrols and aerial surveillance were being carried out continuously. The movement of troops or military equipment by a neighbouring country is information that security agencies routinely assess, he said, adding that Thailand has response measures ready for every level of situation.

He stressed that Thailand continues to pursue a peaceful approach while maintaining full defence readiness to protect national sovereignty and security.

On the readiness of the Royal Thai Air Force during the rainy season, Prapas said the air force is capable of carrying out missions in all weather conditions, whether during the hot, rainy or cool seasons.

Pilots, aircraft and support systems are trained and designed to operate in diverse environments, with safety as the top priority.