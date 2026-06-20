Military reassures public: troops, F-16s and Gripens ready in all weather

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Information Centre (JIC), on Saturday addressed public concern in border areas following reports about Cambodian reinforcements and the deployment of tanks.
He confirmed that Thai security agencies were continuing to monitor the situation closely 24 hours a day.
Prapas said intelligence monitoring, ground patrols and aerial surveillance were being carried out continuously. The movement of troops or military equipment by a neighbouring country is information that security agencies routinely assess, he said, adding that Thailand has response measures ready for every level of situation.
He stressed that Thailand continues to pursue a peaceful approach while maintaining full defence readiness to protect national sovereignty and security.
On the readiness of the Royal Thai Air Force during the rainy season, Prapas said the air force is capable of carrying out missions in all weather conditions, whether during the hot, rainy or cool seasons.
Pilots, aircraft and support systems are trained and designed to operate in diverse environments, with safety as the top priority.
Asked whether fighter aircraft such as F-16s and Gripens could use weapons during heavy rain, Prapas said modern aircraft are designed to operate in a range of weather conditions and are equipped with advanced navigation and weapons systems.
However, every mission must first undergo a detailed weather and safety assessment before being carried out.
Responding to claims that Thailand’s “silence” on security matters could suggest inaction, Prapas said many aspects of security work cannot be fully disclosed to the public because they involve the safety of personnel and national interests.
The fact that the public does not see all the details does not mean no action is being taken, he said.
“Thailand continues to place importance on maintaining security balance while developing good relations with neighbouring countries. I confirm that the armed forces are ready to protect sovereignty and ensure the safety of the public in every situation,” Prapas said.