RTA spokesman says Cambodian minister lied about Thailand’s annexation

Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree on Sunday reiterated that Cambodia’s information minister had lied by claiming Thailand illegally annexed Cambodian territory following intense border clashes.
Winthai said Thailand had instead reclaimed land that had been encroached on by Cambodian civilians and soldiers over the past 40 years.
Response follows AFP interview with Cambodian information minister
Winthai was responding to an interview Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra gave to AFP.
Neth Pheaktra claimed that, despite a ceasefire signed on December 27, 2025, the Thai military had moved to seize and administer several border areas.
The primary focus was Chouk Chey village—known in Thailand as Ban Nong Chan—located between Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province and Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province.
He accused Thai forces of installing barbed wire and shipping containers to create a de facto border fence, damaging civilian buildings, and raising the Thai national flag in areas Cambodia claims as its own. He also provided a map to the media showing Thai military presence roughly 750 metres into territory claimed by Phnom Penh.
Winthai said Neth Pheaktra was distorting the facts, insisting Ban Nong Chan has been on Thai territory from the outset, while Cambodian civilians and troops had encroached on Thai soil.
He added that Thai military operations were carried out in line with international practice, did not encroach on Cambodia’s territory, and did not affect Cambodian civilians.
Thailand cites longstanding bilateral mechanisms and law enforcement
Winthai said Thailand had long used existing mechanisms between the two neighbouring countries to protest against Cambodian encroachment.
He added that Thailand was simply enforcing the law under the jurisdiction of several agencies, including the Department of Provincial Administration, the Royal Thai Police, and the Forestry Department, and that Cambodian encroachers had been repeatedly warned in advance to leave Thai soil.
“The RTA wants Cambodia to present information straightforwardly, without distortion, to avoid misunderstandings in the international community that could damage Thailand’s reputation and the atmosphere of cooperation,” Winthai concluded.