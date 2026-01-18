RTA spokesman says Cambodian minister lied about Thailand’s annexation

Winthai says area has always been Thai territory

Winthai said Neth Pheaktra was distorting the facts, insisting Ban Nong Chan has been on Thai territory from the outset, while Cambodian civilians and troops had encroached on Thai soil.

He added that Thai military operations were carried out in line with international practice, did not encroach on Cambodia’s territory, and did not affect Cambodian civilians.

Thailand cites longstanding bilateral mechanisms and law enforcement

Winthai said Thailand had long used existing mechanisms between the two neighbouring countries to protest against Cambodian encroachment.

He added that Thailand was simply enforcing the law under the jurisdiction of several agencies, including the Department of Provincial Administration, the Royal Thai Police, and the Forestry Department, and that Cambodian encroachers had been repeatedly warned in advance to leave Thai soil.

Call for ‘straightforward’ information to avoid misunderstanding

“The RTA wants Cambodia to present information straightforwardly, without distortion, to avoid misunderstandings in the international community that could damage Thailand’s reputation and the atmosphere of cooperation,” Winthai concluded.