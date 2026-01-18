People’s Party leads on 4 key policies ahead of 2026 election: Suan Dusit poll

Suan Dusit Poll at Suan Dusit University has released the results of a nationwide opinion survey of 2,586 people conducted between January 13–16, 2026, on the topic “Policies and political parties in the 2026 election”, reflecting what Thai society is seeking as the country heads into election mode.

The poll found that the People’s Party received the highest level of public confidence on policy in four of the five main areas, as follows:

Education: 43.93%

Anti-corruption: 39.89%

Politics and security: 38.14%

Agriculture: 35.82%

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party remains strong on populist policies, leading in livelihoods and the cost of living at 35.63%, reflecting the party’s long-standing focus on economic issues.