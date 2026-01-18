null

People’s Party leads on 4 key policies ahead of 2026 election: Suan Dusit poll

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Suan Dusit Poll also shows People’s Party leading voting intentions in both party-list and constituency races, while Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut remains top pick for prime minister.

  • A Suan Dusit poll found the People’s Party has the highest public confidence in four key policy areas: education, anti-corruption, politics and security, and agriculture.
  • The poll, conducted in January 2026 with 2,586 people, showed the Pheu Thai Party leading in the fifth main policy area, which is livelihoods and the cost of living.
  • The People's Party also leads in overall voting intention for both party-list and constituency systems, and its candidate is the top choice for prime minister.
  • Analysts suggest the party's lead reflects a public desire for "something new" and a willingness to give a new party a chance to govern.

Suan Dusit Poll at Suan Dusit University has released the results of a nationwide opinion survey of 2,586 people conducted between January 13–16, 2026, on the topic “Policies and political parties in the 2026 election”, reflecting what Thai society is seeking as the country heads into election mode.

The poll found that the People’s Party received the highest level of public confidence on policy in four of the five main areas, as follows:

  • Education: 43.93%
  • Anti-corruption: 39.89%
  • Politics and security: 38.14%
  • Agriculture: 35.82%

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party remains strong on populist policies, leading in livelihoods and the cost of living at 35.63%, reflecting the party’s long-standing focus on economic issues.

Who would Thais choose as prime minister?

When looking more closely at voting intentions if an election were held, the Suan Dusit Poll’s “Election 2026” findings show the same direction across both the party-list and constituency systems.

Respondents said they would choose the People’s Party first at 34.11%, followed by the Pheu Thai Party at 18.37%.

For constituency MPs, the People’s Party still leads at 33.14%, while the Pheu Thai Party follows at 19.49%. On the question of the next prime minister, the individuals receiving the highest support were:

  • Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party): 34.34%
  • Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party): 19.91%
  • Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party): 16.13%

People want “something new”, a test for the People’s Party

Pornpan Buathong, President of Suan Dusit Poll, said the People’s Party stands out clearly, winning public confidence in four of the five main policy areas, especially anti-corruption and politics, an advantage that other parties will need to counter with their own election strategies.

Asst Prof Pawinee Rodprasert, a lecturer in the Political Science programme at the School of Law and Politics, Suan Dusit University, added that the poll clearly shows public expectations of a “new political party”, with voters ready to allow those who have not previously governed to step in and solve problems in security, education and agriculture, reflected in support figures above 35%.

“An interesting observation is that people want ‘something new’ both in individuals and in political parties.

If a new party is given a chance, the next election will be the real test of whether it can deliver on expectations,” Pawinee said.

