People’s Party leads on 4 key policies ahead of 2026 election: Suan Dusit poll

Suan Dusit Poll at Suan Dusit University has released the results of a nationwide opinion survey of 2,586 people conducted between January 13–16, 2026, on the topic “Policies and political parties in the 2026 election”, reflecting what Thai society is seeking as the country heads into election mode.
The poll found that the People’s Party received the highest level of public confidence on policy in four of the five main areas, as follows:
Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party remains strong on populist policies, leading in livelihoods and the cost of living at 35.63%, reflecting the party’s long-standing focus on economic issues.
When looking more closely at voting intentions if an election were held, the Suan Dusit Poll’s “Election 2026” findings show the same direction across both the party-list and constituency systems.
Respondents said they would choose the People’s Party first at 34.11%, followed by the Pheu Thai Party at 18.37%.
For constituency MPs, the People’s Party still leads at 33.14%, while the Pheu Thai Party follows at 19.49%. On the question of the next prime minister, the individuals receiving the highest support were:
Pornpan Buathong, President of Suan Dusit Poll, said the People’s Party stands out clearly, winning public confidence in four of the five main policy areas, especially anti-corruption and politics, an advantage that other parties will need to counter with their own election strategies.
Asst Prof Pawinee Rodprasert, a lecturer in the Political Science programme at the School of Law and Politics, Suan Dusit University, added that the poll clearly shows public expectations of a “new political party”, with voters ready to allow those who have not previously governed to step in and solve problems in security, education and agriculture, reflected in support figures above 35%.
“An interesting observation is that people want ‘something new’ both in individuals and in political parties.
If a new party is given a chance, the next election will be the real test of whether it can deliver on expectations,” Pawinee said.