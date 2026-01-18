42 fallen heroes honoured on Royal Thai Armed Forces Day

The armed forces also added an 11th battlefield-soil display from fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border, titled “Battlefield Soil for the Defence of the Kingdom of Thailand, B.E. 2568”, as a symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Commander-in-Chief meets families of the fallen

Gen Ukrit presented keepsakes and spoke with the families of all 42 fallen soldiers to offer support, beginning with the family of Sub-Lt Waranchit Yuangsuwan, the first soldier killed in the Thai–Cambodian border clashes in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, on July 24, 2025.

He also met the family of Sgt Maj 1st Class Satthawat Sujarit, the first soldier killed in the second round of clashes on December 8, 2025—an incident that gave rise to the name “Operation Satthawat”, established by the Royal Thai Army to commemorate his bravery. Satthawat was later posthumously promoted, by royal command, to the rank of major general as a special case.

Why January 18 is Royal Thai Armed Forces Day

The armed forces have designated January 18 each year as Royal Thai Armed Forces Day because it marks a significant historical date recorded as the day King Naresuan the Great won victory in a royal elephant-back duel.

Nationwide oath-taking ceremonies held across Thailand

At the same time, all services also hold ceremonies nationwide in which personnel pledge allegiance before the regimental colours, symbolising their readiness to defend national sovereignty and assist the public.

