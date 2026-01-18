42 fallen heroes honoured on Royal Thai Armed Forces Day

The Royal Thai Armed Forces on Sunday honoured 42 soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending Thai territory during two rounds of border clashes by engraving their names at the National Memorial in Don Mueang.
To mark Royal Thai Armed Forces Day, observed annually on January 18, Gen Ukrit Boontanond, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, led representatives from the armed services in laying wreaths and holding a tribute ceremony for the 42 fallen soldiers.
Attendees included assistant defence attachés, representatives from the Department of Provincial Administration, the Veterans Welfare Organisation, the Disabled Veterans Association of Thailand, and families of those killed in the Thai–Cambodian dispute.
This year, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters paid tribute to troops who died defending sovereignty along the Thai–Cambodian border in July and December 2025, a total of 42.
The names of all 42 soldiers were engraved under the title “Heroes of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Defenders of the Kingdom of Thailand” at the National Memorial and the National Defence Studies Institute.
The armed forces also added an 11th battlefield-soil display from fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border, titled “Battlefield Soil for the Defence of the Kingdom of Thailand, B.E. 2568”, as a symbol of courage and sacrifice.
Gen Ukrit presented keepsakes and spoke with the families of all 42 fallen soldiers to offer support, beginning with the family of Sub-Lt Waranchit Yuangsuwan, the first soldier killed in the Thai–Cambodian border clashes in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, on July 24, 2025.
He also met the family of Sgt Maj 1st Class Satthawat Sujarit, the first soldier killed in the second round of clashes on December 8, 2025—an incident that gave rise to the name “Operation Satthawat”, established by the Royal Thai Army to commemorate his bravery. Satthawat was later posthumously promoted, by royal command, to the rank of major general as a special case.
The armed forces have designated January 18 each year as Royal Thai Armed Forces Day because it marks a significant historical date recorded as the day King Naresuan the Great won victory in a royal elephant-back duel.
At the same time, all services also hold ceremonies nationwide in which personnel pledge allegiance before the regimental colours, symbolising their readiness to defend national sovereignty and assist the public.