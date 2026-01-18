Danes and Greenlanders protest Trump, chant ‘Make America Go Away’

On Saturday (January 17), protesters in Denmark and Greenland marched against US President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island become part of the United States, calling instead for Greenland to be free to decide its own future.
In Copenhagen, demonstrators chanted “Greenland is not for sale” and held signs reading “No means no” and “Hands off Greenland”, alongside the territory’s red-and-white flag, as they marched towards the US embassy.
Some wore red baseball caps resembling the “Make America Great Again” hats favoured by Trump supporters, but with the words “Make America Go Away”.
In Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, several thousand people—led by Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen—carried flags and placards and marched to the US consulate, chanting the island’s name in Greenlandic: “Kalaallit Nunaat”.
“I have come here today because I think it’s important to show that Greenland is not for sale. It is not a toy. This is our home,” said Naja Holm, a civil servant.
Nielsen also addressed the crowd outside the consulate, drawing loud cheers.
Organisers estimated more than 20,000 people joined the Copenhagen protest—roughly equal to Nuuk’s entire population—though police have not released an official figure. Other protests were also held elsewhere in Denmark.
"I am very grateful for the huge support we as Greenlanders receive ... we are also sending a message to the world that you all must wake up," said Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, an organisation for Greenlanders in Denmark.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 17% of Americans support Trump’s effort to seize Greenland, while majorities of both Democrats and Republicans oppose using military force to annex the territory. Trump dismissed the poll as “fake”.
Trump has said Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and large mineral resources, and he has not ruled out using force to take the island. Last week, European countries also sent troops to the island for drills at Denmark’s request.