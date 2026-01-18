Danes and Greenlanders protest Trump, chant ‘Make America Go Away’

On Saturday (January 17), protesters in Denmark and Greenland marched against US President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island become part of the United States, calling instead for Greenland to be free to decide its own future.

In Copenhagen, demonstrators chanted “Greenland is not for sale” and held signs reading “No means no” and “Hands off Greenland”, alongside the territory’s red-and-white flag, as they marched towards the US embassy.

Some wore red baseball caps resembling the “Make America Great Again” hats favoured by Trump supporters, but with the words “Make America Go Away”.