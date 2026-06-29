Thailand gold prices drop 1,050 baht as global pressures mount

Thailand’s gold prices closed sharply lower on Monday (June 29), falling by 1,050 baht from the previous trading day’s close after a volatile session marked by repeated intraday adjustments.
The steep decline prompted investors and prospective buyers to monitor the market closely, particularly as domestic prices moved in line with pressure from global gold trading.
According to the Gold Traders Association’s 13th announcement, issued at 5.04pm, domestic gold prices were as follows:
For buyers looking at smaller gold pieces, whether for investment or as gifts, estimated selling prices were as follows:
The 1,050-baht drop at the close of trading marked a sharp single-day decline for Thailand’s gold market.
Analysts attributed the fall to pressure from global factors, including the strengthening of the US dollar, the interest-rate outlook of the US Federal Reserve, and profit-taking in safe-haven assets after gold prices had risen strongly earlier.
For buyers looking to accumulate gold, analysts viewed the sharp correction as a potentially attractive opportunity to buy gradually. However, they advised investors to spread out their purchases rather than committing all their funds in a single round.
For those already holding gold, the latest pullback may be a short-term correction if their cost remains low. Still, investors were urged to keep a close watch on global economic developments before making further decisions.