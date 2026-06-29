Navigating 2026 Tail Risks: Real Estate, Gold, and REITs as Ultimate Buffers

As geopolitical friction and energy shocks disrupt traditional portfolios, experts urge a 25% allocation to alternative real assets.

As global financial markets navigate a treacherous landscape of unquantifiable "tail risks" in 2026, the traditional investment playbook is being radically rewritten.

Driven by persistent energy shocks, volatile inflation, and diverging central bank policies, the classic 60/40 portfolio—comprising 60% equities and 40% bonds—is no longer providing the safety net investors historically relied upon.

At the Thailand Investment Forum 2026 on Saturday, leading financial minds delivered a synchronised thesis: weathering modern macroeconomic volatility requires a decisive pivot toward real, alternative assets.

Industry leaders from Proud Real Estate, InterGOLD, and Ally REIT Management presented a unified defensive strategy, urging investors to allocate roughly 25% of their portfolios to a triad of alternative safe havens: physical real estate, physical gold, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Real Estate: The Multi-Purpose Inflation Shield

Pasu Liptapanlop, executive director of Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited (PROUD), opened the discussion by redefining the anatomy of a safe haven. While government bonds offer immediate liquidity and gold preserves absolute wealth, physical real estate introduces a critical third dimension: tangible utility paired with active cash-flow generation.

"When structuring a portfolio, most investors chase alpha to maximise returns," Pasu observed. "However, real estate naturally manages your portfolio's beta, or overall risk. It acts as a built-in, natural hedge that smoothens out long-term returns and stabilises wealth."



