The New Rules of Wealth: What Thailand's Top Investors Learned on Investment Forum 2026

From AI infrastructure to gold and REITs, the forum delivered a clear survival manual for investors navigating the most volatile global economy in half a century.

In a world where trade wars grind on, geopolitical flashpoints ignite without warning, and artificial intelligence is rewriting the economics of entire industries, the question facing every investor is no longer simply where to put their money — it is how to avoid losing it.

The Thailand Investment Forum 2026, hosted by Krungthep Turakij on Saturday at the Stock Exchange of Thailand, offered something rare: a room full of credible answers.

Gathering corporate chiefs, market strategists, and macroeconomists under the banner "The Resilience of Wealth: Strategising Through a Volatile World," the forum's central and unambiguous conclusion was this: building portfolio resilience is no longer a strategy for outperformance — it is the minimum requirement for financial survival.

The Big Picture: Welcome to the 'Just-in-Case' Economy

Opening the forum, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of FETCO, warned that the world is experiencing the most severe geoeconomic fragmentation in fifty years.

The golden era of globalisation — three decades of free trade and falling interest rates — has been replaced by structural decoupling, aggressive friendshoring, and economic self-preservation logic that shows no sign of reversing.



Corporate supply chains are being rebuilt from scratch, pivoting from "just-in-time" efficiency towards "just-in-case" resilience, compressing profit margins in the process.