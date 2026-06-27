The New Rules of Wealth: What Thailand's Top Investors Learned on Investment Forum 2026

From AI infrastructure to gold and REITs, the forum delivered a clear survival manual for investors navigating the most volatile global economy in half a century.
In a world where trade wars grind on, geopolitical flashpoints ignite without warning, and artificial intelligence is rewriting the economics of entire industries, the question facing every investor is no longer simply where to put their money — it is how to avoid losing it.
The Thailand Investment Forum 2026, hosted by Krungthep Turakij on Saturday at the Stock Exchange of Thailand, offered something rare: a room full of credible answers.
Gathering corporate chiefs, market strategists, and macroeconomists under the banner "The Resilience of Wealth: Strategising Through a Volatile World," the forum's central and unambiguous conclusion was this: building portfolio resilience is no longer a strategy for outperformance — it is the minimum requirement for financial survival.
The Big Picture: Welcome to the 'Just-in-Case' Economy
Opening the forum, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of FETCO, warned that the world is experiencing the most severe geoeconomic fragmentation in fifty years.
The golden era of globalisation — three decades of free trade and falling interest rates — has been replaced by structural decoupling, aggressive friendshoring, and economic self-preservation logic that shows no sign of reversing.
Corporate supply chains are being rebuilt from scratch, pivoting from "just-in-time" efficiency towards "just-in-case" resilience, compressing profit margins in the process.
Yet Paiboon identified a silver lining specific to Thailand: the country's political neutrality positions it as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment being redirected away from geopolitically exposed economies.
Pongsakorn Poonphichaidthum of Pine Wealth Solution Securities and Tortrakun Satayaprasert of Krung Thai Bank further distilled the threats into three storms demanding investor attention: soaring maritime shipping costs, rising global tariff barriers, and AI-driven industrial disruption.
Investing in Tomorrow's Infrastructure
On where durable opportunity lies, the forum was emphatic. Tee Seeumpornroj, CFO of AIS, described Thailand's digital economy expanding at 5–7% annually, with data consumption having surged fifteen-fold since the 3G era.
AIS is committing 50 billion baht annually to 5G networks, green data centres, and cloud infrastructure — a figure that illustrates both the scale of the digital transition and the investment opportunity it creates.
Natthapatt Tanboon-ek, Group CFO of WHA Corporation, pointed to the surge in data centre investment flowing into South-East Asia and the parallel growth of electric vehicle logistics as twin themes that sit squarely at the intersection of technology and sustainability — precisely where long-term capital is increasingly concentrating.
Where to Find Safety
For investors seeking shelter from equity volatility, the forum provided unusually specific guidance. Pasu Liptapanlop of Proud Real Estate argued that prime property — particularly in internationally coveted destinations such as Phuket — remains a reliable structural hedge against persistent inflation, benefiting from a global "flight to quality" amongst affluent buyers.
Setthawat Putthip of InterGOLD described physical gold as essential portfolio insurance, noting that global central banks continue accumulating it aggressively as a hedge against sovereign debt uncertainty — a signal that its protective function remains far from obsolete.
Kavin Eiamsakulrat, chief executive of Ally REIT Management, made the case for a baseline 25% allocation to alternatives such as hospitality, retail, and logistics REITs, which offer stable, inflation-linked cash flows with limited correlation to conventional markets.
The Master Strategy
Sornchai Suneta of Siam Commercial Bank proposed a "Core and Satellite" framework that crystallised the forum's investment logic neatly: anchor 70% of wealth in stable global equities and high-quality fixed income, whilst deploying the remaining 30% in tactical satellite positions to capture secular themes such as digital infrastructure and next-generation utilities.
Koraphat Vorachet of Krungsri Securities and Sorrabhol Virameteekul of Kasikorn Securities introduced a concept warranting close attention — "AI Inflation" — warning that soaring semiconductor and memory chip production costs are set to feed through into global consumer prices by year-end.
Both also identified a specific near-term opportunity: Thailand's potential to emerge as an ASEAN hub for photonics and printed circuit board manufacturing as global technology supply chains continue to realign.
The Mindset That Endures
The forum closed on a note of hard-won wisdom. Tiwa Shintadapong, president of the Thai Investors Association, championed "rational faith" — conviction built on deep primary research rather than crowd psychology — and urged investors to seek businesses occupying structural economic bottlenecks with genuine, durable pricing power.
Thanaporn Jieranayakulvanich, founder of Stock JourNoey, offered the longest of long views: true compounding demands a ten-to-twenty-year horizon and an owner's mindset. Investors who chase short-term performance in volatile markets inevitably accept asymmetrical risks — and often suffer permanent capital destruction as the price.
The Takeaway
The Thailand Investment Forum 2026 earned its place in the calendar by delivering intellectual honesty rather than comfortable reassurance. The old rules of unhedged growth investing are obsolete.
Navigating global disorder demands a structural shift — from passive consumer of trends to disciplined, active participant in a new economic cycle, balancing high-growth digital infrastructure with resilient, cash-generating safe havens.
For those in the room on Saturday, the forum offered not merely analysis but a practical framework for protecting and growing wealth in a world that has permanently changed.