IMF Chief Issues Fiscal Discipline Warning as War Shock Fractures Global Growth

The IMF chief says a resilient global outlook masks severe pain for energy importers, warning nations to target the vulnerable and protect public finances.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has issued a stark warning to governments worldwide, cautioning that "popular" short-term policies must be handled with extreme care to avoid wrecking public finances.

Speaking on the state of the global economy, Georgieva stressed that whilst interventions like price caps and subsidies are politically appealing, they are incredibly costly.

She urged emerging markets and vulnerable economies to maintain strict fiscal discipline, advising that any financial cushions must be strictly temporary, targeted exclusively at vulnerable groups, and designed to preserve market price signals.

"Fiscal responses should protect the vulnerable without undermining public finances," Georgieva stated, noting that nations must also preserve fiscal headroom to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology so developing markets are not left behind.

The global outlook: A fractured resilience

The warning comes as the global economy continues to endure the shock of the Middle East conflict. More than three months into the war, global economic momentum appears to be holding up overall, buoyed by robust activity in the United States and China.

Financial markets remain accommodative, medium-term inflation expectations are well anchored, and tech-related investments in AI and data centres are driving growth.

