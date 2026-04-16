IMF: 12+ countries may seek new loans as war drives energy shock and supply disruptions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects at least a dozen countries to seek new loan programmes to cope with surging energy prices and supply chain disruption caused by the Middle East war, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, Georgieva said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could deepen supply disruptions even if the conflict ends quickly, urging governments to take steps to reduce fuel consumption.

Georgieva repeated the IMF’s estimate that war-related disruption could trigger US$20 billion to US$50 billion in new financing needs, which could include fresh loans and expansions of some of the IMF’s 39 existing country programmes. She did not name countries requesting support, but said the IMF was not currently discussing an expansion of Egypt’s US$8 billion programme despite the war’s impact.

IMF strategy chief Christian Mummsen said the estimate was prepared before the meetings began and could increase after bilateral talks with member-country finance officials. He described the assessment as preliminary and said the list of countries seeking support would likely grow beyond a dozen.