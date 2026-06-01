The Nation roundtable warns Thai education faces a point of no return

Thailand’s education system is under pressure from several directions at once — the transition towards a digital economy, intensifying competition in the ASEAN labour market, and the rapid expansion of international schools.

Over the past two decades, successive governments have attempted to adjust or reform the country’s education system. In reality, however, Thailand’s education structure has seen no significant transformation, whether in curriculum design, teaching methods or its ability to keep pace with a rapidly changing world.

This challenge has become even more urgent in an era when technology, especially artificial intelligence, is playing an increasingly important role in education.