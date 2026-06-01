The Nation roundtable warns Thai education faces a point of no return

Thailand’s education system is under pressure from several directions at once — the transition towards a digital economy, intensifying competition in the ASEAN labour market, and the rapid expansion of international schools.
Over the past two decades, successive governments have attempted to adjust or reform the country’s education system. In reality, however, Thailand’s education structure has seen no significant transformation, whether in curriculum design, teaching methods or its ability to keep pace with a rapidly changing world.
This challenge has become even more urgent in an era when technology, especially artificial intelligence, is playing an increasingly important role in education.
Thailand’s education performance has fallen to its lowest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) ranking in 20 years, placing 63rd out of 81 countries worldwide. Within ASEAN, Thailand ranks fifth, behind Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia.
Adding to this pressure is the fast-growing presence of international schools in Thailand. With more than 300 international schools now operating across the country, they have become an increasingly attractive option for parents.
The question is whether this reflects a growing lack of confidence in the state education system.
The structure of education is central to a country’s future. It reflects national development and the quality of future generations, who will form the foundation of Thailand’s ability to compete effectively in the global market.
The Nation Visionary Club Roundtable, titled “Beyond the Classroom: Thai Education Beyond Borders”, will explore why education reform is central to Thailand’s future.
It will examine how the education system reflects national development and the quality of future generations, who will form the foundation of Thailand’s ability to compete effectively in the global market.
If change does not begin today, where will Thai children stand in the next 10 years? The answer lies with all of us — and in whether society is ready to raise its voice for change.
Speakers joining the roundtable discussion include:
The event will take place on June 8, 2026, at Skyview Hotel Bangkok, Sukhumvit 24.
It will be broadcast live on The Nation’s Facebook and YouTube channels from 1pm to 5pm.