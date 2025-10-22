The Nation roundtable maps Thailand’s path to regain tourism crown

For decades, Thailand has stood among the world’s premier tourist destinations — celebrated for its natural beauty, hospitality, and vibrant culture. Tourism has long served as a key driver of the national economy, contributing significantly to employment and income across regions.
Yet, in 2025, Thailand’s tourism sector finds itself at a crossroads. While the government accelerates efforts to revive the industry through stimulus campaigns and visa facilitation schemes, operators are struggling with a sluggish recovery, shifting traveller preferences, and intensifying regional competition. The question remains: where does Thai tourism stand now?
The roundtable will explore how Thailand can reclaim its leadership in ASEAN tourism by addressing the decline in Chinese visitors, analysing key challenges, implementing government stimulus measures, and developing competitive strategies toward 2026.
Join industry leaders for insights and reflections on how various sectors can collaborate to rebuild the Thai tourism trend at The Nation Visionary Club Forum, to be live-streamed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 1pm to 5pm, at Skyview Hotel Sukhumvit 24, Bangkok.