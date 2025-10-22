The Nation roundtable maps Thailand’s path to regain tourism crown

For decades, Thailand has stood among the world’s premier tourist destinations — celebrated for its natural beauty, hospitality, and vibrant culture. Tourism has long served as a key driver of the national economy, contributing significantly to employment and income across regions.

Yet, in 2025, Thailand’s tourism sector finds itself at a crossroads. While the government accelerates efforts to revive the industry through stimulus campaigns and visa facilitation schemes, operators are struggling with a sluggish recovery, shifting traveller preferences, and intensifying regional competition. The question remains: where does Thai tourism stand now?