The Nation roundtable maps Thailand’s path to regain tourism crown

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2025

The Nation Visionary Club highlights Thailand’s path to reclaim tourism leadership through market diversification and regional strategy.

  • "The Nation" is hosting a roundtable for industry leaders to map out a recovery plan for Thailand's tourism sector, which is facing a sluggish recovery and increased regional competition.
  • The discussion will focus on addressing key challenges, such as the decline in Chinese visitors, and exploring solutions like government stimulus measures and new competitive strategies.
  • The forum's objective is to foster collaboration across various sectors to help Thailand reclaim its leadership position as a top tourist destination in the ASEAN region.

For decades, Thailand has stood among the world’s premier tourist destinations — celebrated for its natural beauty, hospitality, and vibrant culture. Tourism has long served as a key driver of the national economy, contributing significantly to employment and income across regions.

Yet, in 2025, Thailand’s tourism sector finds itself at a crossroads. While the government accelerates efforts to revive the industry through stimulus campaigns and visa facilitation schemes, operators are struggling with a sluggish recovery, shifting traveller preferences, and intensifying regional competition. The question remains: where does Thai tourism stand now?

 

The roundtable will explore how Thailand can reclaim its leadership in ASEAN tourism by addressing the decline in Chinese visitors, analysing key challenges, implementing government stimulus measures, and developing competitive strategies toward 2026.

Join industry leaders for insights and reflections on how various sectors can collaborate to rebuild the Thai tourism trend at The Nation Visionary Club Forum, to be live-streamed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 1pm to 5pm, at Skyview Hotel Sukhumvit 24, Bangkok.

