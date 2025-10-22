Over 250 airlines set for Thailand’s winter schedule as CAAT approves flight slots

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has confirmed that more than 255 airlines have been allocated flight slots for Thailand’s winter 2025 schedule, running from October 26, 2025 to March 28, 2026. The allocation, which covers all major airports nationwide, reflects renewed momentum in Thailand’s aviation and tourism sectors despite earlier signs of a slowdown in Chinese arrivals.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT Director, said the new winter flight schedule demonstrates strong international demand for travel to Thailand.

According to CAAT, Suvarnabhumi Airport tops the list with 127 airlines, including 21 cargo carriers, followed by Phuket Airport with 68 airlines (one cargo carrier), Chiang Mai Airport with 30, Don Mueang Airport with 17, U-Tapao Airport with 11, and Samui Airport with 2 airlines.

The top ten international routes to Thailand originate from China, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Cambodia.