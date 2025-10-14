CAAT to raise passenger service charges at seven airports next month

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is set to consider a slight increase in passenger service charges (PSC) at six international airports operated by Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) and one airport managed by the Department of Airports, likely to take effect next month.
CAAT Office director Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon said he would propose the rate adjustment at the next CAAT board meeting, expected to be held in November. The additional revenue would be used to further improve airport facilities and enhance service quality.
Manat said the six AOT-operated international airports would see their PSC for outbound international passengers rise from 730 baht to 735 baht per person. The affected airports are:
He added that the increase would apply only to international departures.
The CAAT will also consider adjusting PSC rates at Trang Airport, managed by the Department of Airports. The proposed increase would raise fees for international flights from 400 to 425 baht per passenger, and for domestic flights from 50 to 75 baht per passenger.
Earlier, the CAAT approved PSC increases at six regional airports where three types of automatic self-service kiosks — for ticket scanning, self check-in, and baggage loading — have been installed.
These higher charges came into effect on October 1 at the following airports:
Manat added that the CAAT would also be asked to lift restrictions on the maximum age of aircraft allowed to operate in Thailand, in order to strengthen the competitiveness of the country’s aviation industry.
He noted that the global aviation sector is facing aircraft shortages, as manufacturers are unable to meet rising demand for new planes.
At present, CAAT regulations stipulate that: