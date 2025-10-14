CAAT to raise passenger service charges at seven airports next month

He added that the increase would apply only to international departures.

Trang Airport charges to rise for both domestic and international flights

The CAAT will also consider adjusting PSC rates at Trang Airport, managed by the Department of Airports. The proposed increase would raise fees for international flights from 400 to 425 baht per passenger, and for domestic flights from 50 to 75 baht per passenger.

Six regional airports already raised charges

Earlier, the CAAT approved PSC increases at six regional airports where three types of automatic self-service kiosks — for ticket scanning, self check-in, and baggage loading — have been installed.

These higher charges came into effect on October 1 at the following airports:

Krabi

Surat Thani

Ubon Ratchathani

Khon Kaen

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Phitsanulok

Proposal to ease aircraft age restrictions

Manat added that the CAAT would also be asked to lift restrictions on the maximum age of aircraft allowed to operate in Thailand, in order to strengthen the competitiveness of the country’s aviation industry.

He noted that the global aviation sector is facing aircraft shortages, as manufacturers are unable to meet rising demand for new planes.

At present, CAAT regulations stipulate that: