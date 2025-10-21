Cabinet approves five tourism stimulus measures to boost spending ahead of high season

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary for Finance, announced on October 21 that the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, approved five domestic tourism stimulus measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

The package aims to boost the economy during the final quarter of 2025, with an expected 0.04% increase in GDP and an estimated 5 billion baht in forgone tax revenue.

Lavaron said the measures are designed to stimulate spending ahead of the tourism high season, adding that “while the monetary scale isn’t large, the positive atmosphere and spending momentum will help sustain the economy.”



The five approved measures

1. Personal income tax deduction for domestic tourism

Individuals will be eligible for a tax deduction of up to 20,000 baht for travel expenses within Thailand. The first 10,000 baht applies to both paper and e-tax invoices, while the second 10,000 baht must be supported by e-tax invoices only.

Travel in major tourist provinces qualifies for a single deduction, while trips to secondary cities receive a 1.5-times deduction.

The scheme runs from October 29 to December 15, 2025, and can be combined with the government’s Let’s Go Halves Plus co-payment programme.