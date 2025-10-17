Thailand to launch four domestic tourism stimulus measures to boost Q4 travel

Government sources have revealed that on October 21, the Ministry of Finance will submit four domestic tourism stimulus measures for Cabinet approval. This comes after the first eight months of 2025 saw Thai tourist numbers rise by only 2.7% year-on-year, a sharp slowdown compared with 8.4% growth in 2024.

According to the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, there are 42,227 accommodation providers nationwide, with 45% located in secondary tourist provinces across 55 provinces. More than 80% of these operators are small businesses, playing a key role in supporting the local economy and employment.

The four proposed measures aim to encourage travel to secondary tourist provinces, with projected economic benefits estimated to increase GDP by 0.05-0.06% in 2025 compared with a scenario without these measures, and by 0.03-0.04% in 2026.

The first measure involves tax incentives for tourism. From October 29 to December 15, 2025, individuals can claim deductions of up to 20,000 baht on hotel, homestay, and registered restaurant expenses. The first 10,000 baht can be claimed with a standard or electronic tax invoice, and the remaining 10,000 baht requires an electronic tax invoice. In secondary tourist provinces and selected districts in 15 provinces, the deduction is multiplied by 1.5 times; in other areas, it is standard. The government expects around 140,000 users, with a projected revenue loss of 420 million baht in personal income tax.