Sawasdee Thailand - The New Digital Travel Guide by TAT Now Available for Free Download

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has released “Sawasdee Thailand”, a colourful and modern digital travel guide designed especially for international visitors.

Available as a free e-book, it compiles essential travel information — from must-visit destinations and cultural highlights to local cuisine, accommodation, and travel tips — making journeys across Thailand easier, smoother, and more memorable.

This new English-language guide is ideal for both first-time travellers and returning visitors. It offers an overview of every region — North, Central, Northeast, East, and South — helping readers explore Thailand from a well-rounded perspective.

Inside Sawasdee Thailand, travellers will discover popular routes such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Ayutthaya, as well as charming lesser-known towns worth a visit. The guide also provides useful information on domestic transport, essential cultural etiquette, and practical tips for travelling responsibly.

With its friendly design, vivid illustrations, and easy-to-read layout, Sawasdee Thailand aims to be the perfect travel companion for every visitor. If you have friends planning a trip to Thailand, share this link so they can download it today!

