Ekniti upbeat 2025 GDP to grow at least 2.2% from stimulus packages

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Tuesday that Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) would expand by more than 2.2% this year, boosted by the Let’s Go Halves Plus and welfare card schemes, as well as additional stimulus measures.

He said the government would soon roll out new “Quick Big Win” measures aimed at driving the economy and ensuring GDP growth of no less than 2.2% by the end of 2025.

Extra welfare payments to inject over 22 billion baht

As part of the stimulus plan, the government will increase monthly payments for 13.4 million welfare card holders to 850 baht in November and December, up from the usual 300 baht per month.

Ekniti said the two-month increase would inject 22.78 billion baht directly into the economy.