Single-owner rail plan heads to Cabinet

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is preparing to ask the Cabinet to acknowledge a proposed shift towards single ownership of the country’s electric rail network, a move seen as a key step towards a joint ticket and fare system.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the ministry would submit the matter to the Cabinet meeting on June 2.

The proposal involves transferring certain management rights for electric rail projects across all colours and lines to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, or MRTA.

The approach, described as “single ownership”, is intended to allow the rail network to be managed more cohesively and to support the government’s joint ticket policy.

Siripong said the ministry was discussing ways to manage rights and operational powers for parts of the rail system.

Under the plan, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would transfer some management rights to MRTA so that the overall network could be run more efficiently.