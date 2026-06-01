Thailand readies monthly savings bond platform

Jindarat said the returns would certainly be better than those from ordinary savings accounts. The scheme is also designed to make investment easier for small retail investors, with a minimum purchase of just 1,000 baht per unit.

The proceeds will be used to finance the budget deficit under the normal borrowing plan for fiscal 2026. The fundraising is not part of the emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow 400 billion baht.

A key change in the sale of these bonds will be the use of a new platform called “Bond Connect”.

The platform will serve as a central system for bond transactions and has been jointly developed by the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Bank of Thailand.

Its basic operating system is linked to the SET’s Streaming platform.

More details on the exact yield, how to access Bond Connect and the purchase process are expected to be announced at the official launch press conference on June 5.