Public transport joins Thais Help Thais Plus from June 1 with 60% fare subsidy

Public transport operators are joining the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme from June 1, allowing passengers to buy tickets through the Pao Tang app, with the government covering 60% of fares on all routes.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, president of The Transport Company Limited (BKS), said the company had joined the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme, under which the government subsidises 60% of expenses while members of the public pay the remaining 40%.

The move follows the policy of the government and the Ministry of Transport to help reduce people’s cost of living when travelling by public buses, while also stimulating domestic economic activity.

People can use their Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 entitlement to pay for BKS bus tickets under the following conditions:

The entitlement can be used via the Pao Tang app to buy BKS bus tickets from June 1 to September 30, 2026, for a period of four months, between 6am and 11pm, at ticket counters in 139 BKS bus stations nationwide. Passengers can buy BKS bus tickets within the government-supported daily entitlement of 200 baht per day. If the fare exceeds the entitlement, the difference can be paid in cash or through the Pao Tang app balance. Tickets can be purchased for all service classes and all routes. The entitlement can be used together with BKS Member fare discounts of 5-10%, subject to the company’s conditions. Once purchased, tickets cannot be refunded under any circumstances. If a person uses the entitlement to buy a bus ticket for someone else, they must provide the passenger’s name and ID card number before the ticket is issued.

Further information and BKS ticket reservations are available via the BKS website, the BKS application, or by calling 0-2936-3660.