Public transport joins Thais Help Thais Plus from June 1 with 60% fare subsidy

Public transport operators are joining the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme from June 1, allowing passengers to buy tickets through the Pao Tang app, with the government covering 60% of fares on all routes.
Atthawit Rakjamroon, president of The Transport Company Limited (BKS), said the company had joined the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme, under which the government subsidises 60% of expenses while members of the public pay the remaining 40%.
The move follows the policy of the government and the Ministry of Transport to help reduce people’s cost of living when travelling by public buses, while also stimulating domestic economic activity.
People can use their Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 entitlement to pay for BKS bus tickets under the following conditions:
Further information and BKS ticket reservations are available via the BKS website, the BKS application, or by calling 0-2936-3660.
Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi, governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said the MRTA and concessionaires operating all four MRT lines were ready to join the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme in line with government policy.
He said the scheme was aimed at helping people affected by the energy crisis resulting from conflict in the Middle East, easing living costs, preserving purchasing power and encouraging the public to use safe, convenient and affordable public transport.
The participating operators are:
Eligible participants in the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme can use their entitlement to pay MRT fares through the Pao Tang app from June 1 to September 30, 2026, at ticket offices in all stations on the four MRT lines, between 6am and 11pm.
The government will cover 60% of the fare, while passengers will pay 40%. State support is capped at 200 baht per person per day and 1,000 baht per person per month throughout the four-month scheme.
The scheme cannot be used for the following: