Public transport joins Thais Help Thais Plus from June 1 with 60% fare subsidy

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2026
Public transport joins Thais Help Thais Plus from June 1 with 60% fare subsidy

Bus and MRT passengers will be able to use the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme via the Pao Tang app from June 1 to September 30, with the government covering 60% of fares.

Public transport operators are joining the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme from June 1, allowing passengers to buy tickets through the Pao Tang app, with the government covering 60% of fares on all routes.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, president of The Transport Company Limited (BKS), said the company had joined the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme, under which the government subsidises 60% of expenses while members of the public pay the remaining 40%.

The move follows the policy of the government and the Ministry of Transport to help reduce people’s cost of living when travelling by public buses, while also stimulating domestic economic activity.

Public transport joins Thais Help Thais Plus from June 1 with 60% fare subsidy

People can use their Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 entitlement to pay for BKS bus tickets under the following conditions:

  1. The entitlement can be used via the Pao Tang app to buy BKS bus tickets from June 1 to September 30, 2026, for a period of four months, between 6am and 11pm, at ticket counters in 139 BKS bus stations nationwide.
  2. Passengers can buy BKS bus tickets within the government-supported daily entitlement of 200 baht per day. If the fare exceeds the entitlement, the difference can be paid in cash or through the Pao Tang app balance.
  3. Tickets can be purchased for all service classes and all routes.
  4. The entitlement can be used together with BKS Member fare discounts of 5-10%, subject to the company’s conditions.
  5. Once purchased, tickets cannot be refunded under any circumstances.
  6. If a person uses the entitlement to buy a bus ticket for someone else, they must provide the passenger’s name and ID card number before the ticket is issued.

Further information and BKS ticket reservations are available via the BKS website, the BKS application, or by calling 0-2936-3660.

MRTA joins scheme across four MRT lines

Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi, governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said the MRTA and concessionaires operating all four MRT lines were ready to join the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme in line with government policy.

He said the scheme was aimed at helping people affected by the energy crisis resulting from conflict in the Middle East, easing living costs, preserving purchasing power and encouraging the public to use safe, convenient and affordable public transport.

Public transport joins Thais Help Thais Plus from June 1 with 60% fare subsidy

The participating operators are:

  • Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), concessionaire for the MRT Blue Line, officially the Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line, and the MRT Purple Line, officially the Chalong Ratchadham Line.
  • Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM), concessionaire for the MRT Yellow Line, officially the Nakkhara Phiphat Line.
  • Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (NBM), concessionaire for the MRT Pink Line, officially the Wiwat Nakhon Line.

Eligible participants in the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme can use their entitlement to pay MRT fares through the Pao Tang app from June 1 to September 30, 2026, at ticket offices in all stations on the four MRT lines, between 6am and 11pm.

The government will cover 60% of the fare, while passengers will pay 40%. State support is capped at 200 baht per person per day and 1,000 baht per person per month throughout the four-month scheme.

The scheme cannot be used for the following:

  • It cannot be used to top up cash value or travel trips on Mangmoom EMV cards, MRT EMV cards or Rabbit cards.
  • It cannot be used to buy Mangmoom EMV cards or Rabbit cards.
  • Single-journey tickets purchased under the scheme cannot be refunded or exchanged for cash.
  • It cannot be used to pay fees, such as fines for remaining in the system beyond the permitted time or charges for lost or damaged tokens.
  • It cannot be used to pay for MRT parking fees.
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