Bangkok OSCE conference highlights Asia-Europe cyber cooperation

The 2026 OSCE Asian Conference in Bangkok is highlighting the need for stronger cooperation between Asia and Europe in tackling online scams, cyber threats and other transnational challenges in the digital era.

The conference is being held at The Sukosol Hotel in Bangkok from Thursday to Friday (May 28-29), under the theme “Countering Transnational Threats in the Digital Era Through Enhanced Co-operation in Asia and the OSCE Region”.

Digital threats take centre stage

Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) played an important role in building trust and confidence through preventive diplomacy, dialogue, and confidence- and security-building measures.

He noted that such work was particularly relevant at a time when the international situation remained highly volatile.

Vijavat said the theme of this year’s conference — countering transnational threats in the digital era — was chosen because the issue is both globally relevant and a national priority for Thailand.

Online scams and cybersecurity threats have become major concerns for Thailand, but the problem extends beyond the country and the wider region, he added, noting that European countries are also facing similar challenges.

“This conference is a good opportunity for us to focus on this issue,” he said.