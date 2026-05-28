Thailand secures Grade A rating ahead of IMF-World Bank meetings

Thailand has received a “Grade A” assessment from the World Bank for its readiness to host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, with Bangkok preparing to welcome an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 participants from around the world in October.

The meetings will take place from October 12-18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, which is being prepared to accommodate one of the world’s most important gatherings of financial policymakers, central bankers and international institutions.

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), explained on Thursday (May 28) that Thailand was working closely with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to prepare for the event.

The Cabinet has approved Friday, October 16, as a special government holiday to support the main plenary session, when delegates from all participating countries are expected to gather at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.