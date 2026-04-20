Thailand Highlights Fiscal Resilience to Global Rating Agencies at IMF-World Bank Meetings

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas affirms Thailand’s stability, noting international reserves are 2.5 times higher than short-term external debt.

Thailand has reasserted its fiscal strength on the global stage, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas meeting with the world’s "big three" credit rating agencies to highlight the nation’s robust economic buffers.

During the 2026 World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings last week, Ekniti held high-level discussions with executives from Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, and Moody’s Investors Service.

The talks focused on Thailand’s ability to withstand external shocks amidst a volatile global financial landscape.

A central pillar of the briefing was Thailand’s liquidity and debt structure. Ekniti informed the agencies that nearly all of the country’s public debt—exceeding 99 per cent—is denominated in local currency, significantly mitigating risks from global interest rate fluctuations.

Furthermore, Thailand’s international reserves currently stand at over $280 billion, a figure nearly 2.5 times the nation’s short-term external debt.

Accompanied by a consistent current account surplus, these reserves serve as a critical buffer against global economic uncertainty.

