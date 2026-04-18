Ekniti, World Bank chief discuss low-carbon cities, digital finance and AI

Ekniti Nitithanprapas held bilateral talks with Ajay Banga during the Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 17, as both sides explored key areas of future cooperation between Thailand and the World Bank.

The discussions centred on strategic collaboration frameworks, with a strong focus on sustainable development and economic transformation.





One of the flagship initiatives highlighted was the Low Carbon City Project, which is expected to play a key role in supporting Thailand’s transition towards clean energy use and a greener economy.

Both sides also discussed expanding access to financial services through digital technology, with digital financial inclusion identified as a crucial tool for improving economic participation and resilience.

The World Bank praised countries that have made tangible progress in applying digital finance and artificial intelligence to enhance skills, improve quality of life and boost productivity.

Thailand was cited as one of the examples demonstrating the practical benefits of integrating technology into economic development.