Land Bridge push aims to put Thailand on global trade routes

Thailand is moving ahead with its long-debated Land Bridge project, with the government arguing that the plan offers a timely opportunity to strengthen the country’s logistics position and improve transport links between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

The project, formally designed as transport infrastructure to support the Southern Economic Corridor, is one of Thailand’s largest proposed megaprojects, with total investment value often cited at nearly 1 trillion baht.

It has also drawn criticism over investment viability and possible environmental impacts in the affected areas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the government wanted to clarify public misunderstanding over state spending on the project.





He insisted that the government’s financial burden would be limited mainly to land expropriation.

According to Phiphat, the estimated state budget for land acquisition is around: