Marine experts press for closer review of Land Bridge impacts

A group of marine scientists has formed a “shadow committee” to scrutinise Thailand’s Land Bridge project, warning that the planned deep-sea port in Ranong could pose significant risks to the Andaman Sea ecosystem.

The move comes after the House of Representatives voted against setting up an extraordinary committee to study the project.

However, debate over the scheme’s economic viability and environmental impacts has continued, particularly as the government moves to complete its own review within 90 days.

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine ecology expert and deputy dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, said three subcommittees have been established to examine the Land Bridge project.

These cover project-driving mechanisms, project effectiveness and public participation, including a subcommittee tasked with reviewing environmental impacts.