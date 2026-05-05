Phiphat waits for 90-day Landbridge review before site visit

Government to explain gains and address local concerns

Asked how the government would deal with public opposition, Phiphat said authorities needed to clearly explain both the advantages and disadvantages of the project, particularly to residents in Chumphon and Ranong.

He said key issues included how local people would retain the right to make a living in their communities, as well as what reserved occupations or compensation measures would be provided for those who might lose opportunities, including local fishing communities.

On the possibility of protests at Government House, Phiphat said such action was a personal right and could not be prohibited. However, he said the government had a duty to explain clearly what the country stood to gain from the project.

Phiphat contrasts Landbridge with Thai Canal proposal

When asked whether the project’s benefits would outweigh its drawbacks, Phiphat said the public should wait for the study results.

Addressing opposition from NGOs, he said protesters likely included both local residents and people from outside the area.

He compared the Landbridge proposal with past efforts to dig the Kra Isthmus Canal, also known as the Thai Canal, saying earlier projects had stalled but the global situation had now changed.

Unlike the canal proposal, Phiphat said, the Landbridge would not involve digging a waterway and therefore would not face criticism over “splitting the country in two”.

He said the project would instead rely on road, rail and pipeline systems. Modern construction methods, including tunnelling, would be used in mountainous areas to minimise ecological damage, he added.

‘Time to move forward’ if project benefits Thailand

Asked whether the Landbridge could suffer the same fate as the Thai Canal proposal, Phiphat said that would depend on the study.

He said that, from the Ministry of Transport’s perspective, if the project benefited Thailand or offered an opportunity for economic recovery, then it was time for the country to move forward with such development.

Asked why such a major project was not clearly included in the government’s original policy statement, Phiphat said the Landbridge had been a Bhumjaithai Party flagship policy since 2019.

Now that the party had returned to oversee the Ministry of Transport, he said, it was continuing to drive the project forward as one of its main objectives.