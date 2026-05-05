Thai Business Leaders Target 'Manufacturing Renaissance' at Landmark US Summit

Public and private sectors unite to boost Thai presence in global supply chains and semiconductors at the Maryland-hosted SelectUSA 2026 summit.
A high-powered delegation under the "Team Thailand+" banner has arrived in the United States to spearhead a fresh wave of trade and investment cooperation, marking a significant push for the kingdom’s integration into the global "new economy."
Led by Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, alongside Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Foreign Minister, the mission marks a coordinated effort between the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the government to bolster bilateral ties.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce in Maryland from 3–6 May, has drawn over 2,700 investors and representatives from all 50 US states.
Opening the proceedings, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick set a transformative tone with the theme: "Future Ready: Reshaping Global Business & Manufacturing Renaissance."
The summit is focusing heavily on emerging technologies that are becoming the bedrock of modern trade, including semiconductors, clean energy, biotechnology, and the next generation of supply chain logistics.
Strategic Agreements and Diplomacy
The first day of the mission yielded immediate results with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Thai Feed Mill Association and US private sector partners.
This agreement is viewed as a critical step in securing the supply chain for agricultural raw materials, ensuring long-term food security and industrial stability for Thailand.
While Suphajee held high-level talks with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to facilitate smoother trade flows, Parnpree led a delegation to meet with the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council. The discussions focused on expanding the production footprint of Thai firms on American soil.
The day concluded with a strategic meeting with Senator Tammy Duckworth, where the delegation explored economic synergies and specific investment opportunities within the state of Illinois.
Correcting the Imbalance
Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, noted that the significant increase in Thai private sector participation this year signals a new era of confidence for the nation's businesses.
"The Thai private sector is determined to play a more proactive role in international investment," Poj said. "By increasing our footprint abroad, we are not only seeking growth but also working to address trade imbalances. This proactive stance provides our trade negotiators with a stronger position on the global stage."
The mission underscores a shift in Thai economic policy: moving beyond domestic preservation to actively seeking a stake in the high-tech manufacturing sectors that will define the coming decade.