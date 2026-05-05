Thai Business Leaders Target 'Manufacturing Renaissance' at Landmark US Summit

Public and private sectors unite to boost Thai presence in global supply chains and semiconductors at the Maryland-hosted SelectUSA 2026 summit.



A high-powered delegation under the "Team Thailand+" banner has arrived in the United States to spearhead a fresh wave of trade and investment cooperation, marking a significant push for the kingdom’s integration into the global "new economy."

Led by Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, alongside Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Foreign Minister, the mission marks a coordinated effort between the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the government to bolster bilateral ties.



The SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce in Maryland from 3–6 May, has drawn over 2,700 investors and representatives from all 50 US states.

Opening the proceedings, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick set a transformative tone with the theme: "Future Ready: Reshaping Global Business & Manufacturing Renaissance."

The summit is focusing heavily on emerging technologies that are becoming the bedrock of modern trade, including semiconductors, clean energy, biotechnology, and the next generation of supply chain logistics.

