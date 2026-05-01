Thailand’s Commerce Ministry, trade reps meet chamber before US trip

Suphajee Suthumpun, minister of commerce, said she had held talks with Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, and Thai Chamber of Commerce executives.

The talks were also attended by Kirida Bhaopichitr, assistant minister to the Ministry of Commerce; Nongnuch Petcharat and Werapong Prapha, Thailand trade representatives; and Commerce Ministry executives.

The discussion focused on key issues, including the latest Thai-US trade situation; progress in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between Thailand and the European Union (EU), and Thailand and the United Kingdom (UK); important FTA frameworks and Thailand’s strategy towards trading partners; and upgrading Thai business operators in the agriculture and food sectors so they can compete in global markets.