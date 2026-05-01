Thailand’s Commerce Ministry, trade reps meet chamber before US trip

Suphajee Suthumpun, minister of commerce, said she had held talks with Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, and Thai Chamber of Commerce executives.
The talks were also attended by Kirida Bhaopichitr, assistant minister to the Ministry of Commerce; Nongnuch Petcharat and Werapong Prapha, Thailand trade representatives; and Commerce Ministry executives.
The discussion focused on key issues, including the latest Thai-US trade situation; progress in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between Thailand and the European Union (EU), and Thailand and the United Kingdom (UK); important FTA frameworks and Thailand’s strategy towards trading partners; and upgrading Thai business operators in the agriculture and food sectors so they can compete in global markets.
The two sides exchanged views and discussed ways to coordinate a common position between the public and private sectors to support work and drive Thai trade policy in a unified and efficient manner.
Suphajee said she was scheduled to lead a delegation to the United States from May 3 to May 6, to attend the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit with the Thai private sector.
The key goals are to seek new investment partners, expand economic cooperation and discuss international trade negotiations, while sending a positive signal to the US about Thailand’s commitment to safeguarding and protecting intellectual property.
She is also scheduled to hold talks with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to underline progress in work on concerns under Section 301, after Thailand submitted its explanation to the US on April 15.
The agenda also includes talks with USABC and USCC, which were described as major investors in Thailand, to promote and facilitate mutual investment, as well as witnessing the signing of a business cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with partners in the US, reflecting the Thai private sector’s confidence in the US economy and the strategic partnership between the two countries.