Queen Suthida wears historic Thai diamond tiara at Stockholm royal gala

Queen Suthida has drawn admiration for showcasing both Thai textile artistry and a historic royal jewel during Their Majesties’ official visit to Sweden.
Her Majesty accompanied His Majesty the King on the official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden from April 29 to May 2, 2026, at the invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf, to attend celebrations marking the Swedish monarch’s 80th birthday.
According to information shared by the ASEAN “Mong” Thai Facebook page, the diamond fringe tiara is one of the most treasured ornaments of the Thai royal court. It is described as a royal heirloom from Queen Saovabha Phongsri
(Somdet Phra Sri Patcharindra Borommarachininat, the Queen Mother).
The fringe tiara features diamonds arranged in radiating points, resembling a curtain or fringe. The central section rises highest before gradually tapering towards both sides. Its design reflects the Russian kokoshnik style, which became fashionable in Europe and later entered the Siamese royal court during the reign of King Chulalongkorn.
The tiara can be worn in several forms, including as a Bandeau, a style popular during the reigns of King Vajiravudh and King Prajadhipok and associated with 1920s Gatsby-era fashion; as a halo tiara; as a coronet; or as a diamond fringe necklace.
Queen Suthida wore the fringe tiara at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on April 30, 2026, during the celebrations for the 80th birthday of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Coverage of the gala also noted the presence of royals from Thailand among the international royal guests.
Her Majesty wore a one-shoulder international-style evening gown with a flowing crepe train. The dress was made from Thai silk combined with feather-pattern lace embroidered with silver thread, with its design inspired by the Sabai drape of the Thai Chakri court dress. The gown was created by the Thai brand Meshmuseum.
The occasion was especially notable as it was reported to be the first time Her Majesty had worn a tiara in public. Her Majesty chose the legendary fringe tiara, a royal heirloom long associated with the Thai court. Jewellery-focused royal coverage also identified the piece as the Thai diamond fringe tiara.
The tiara is said to have originated from King Chulalongkorn’s order for a European-made piece so that Siam’s royal jewels would stand alongside those of European royal courts, where fringe tiaras were highly fashionable at the time. It remains regarded as one of the most valuable and historic diamond ornaments in the Thai royal collection.