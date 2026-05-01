Queen Suthida wears historic Thai diamond tiara at Stockholm royal gala

Queen Suthida has drawn admiration for showcasing both Thai textile artistry and a historic royal jewel during Their Majesties’ official visit to Sweden.

Her Majesty accompanied His Majesty the King on the official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden from April 29 to May 2, 2026, at the invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf, to attend celebrations marking the Swedish monarch’s 80th birthday.

According to information shared by the ASEAN “Mong” Thai Facebook page, the diamond fringe tiara is one of the most treasured ornaments of the Thai royal court. It is described as a royal heirloom from Queen Saovabha Phongsri

(Somdet Phra Sri Patcharindra Borommarachininat, the Queen Mother).





The fringe tiara features diamonds arranged in radiating points, resembling a curtain or fringe. The central section rises highest before gradually tapering towards both sides. Its design reflects the Russian kokoshnik style, which became fashionable in Europe and later entered the Siamese royal court during the reign of King Chulalongkorn.